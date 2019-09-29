Clyde "Frank" Holt, a son of the King of Kings and Lord of Lords, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, passed into eternal life on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Palmer, Alaska.
Frank was born in Texas in 1942, grew up in California, then made his home in Alaska after serving in the Army for three years. He and his wife were members of the First Baptist Church in Palmer, where he taught Sunday school and served as a deacon and in many other roles. He was a small-business owner for 44 years, served the community as a fireman and EMT for 30-plus years, was on the Board for the Chamber of Commerce for many years and taught Lotus 123 and Genealogy at the community college in the late 80s/early 90s. He participated in community events, including the annual chili cook-off, for which he won best float in the parade and first prize for the chili. Additionally, he enjoyed reading, woodworking, gold panning, fishing, cooking and traveling.
He is survived by his wife, Beth, who he was married to for 55 years; daughters, Jeanette and Michelle; sons-in-law, Danny and Josh; a granddaughter, Karess; two brothers; one sister; several brothers-in-law; and one sister-in-law.
A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church in Palmer, 1150 Helen Drive, Palmer, AK 99645, on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at 6:30 p.m.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Sept. 29, 2019