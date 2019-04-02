Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cole Abel. View Sign



Born in Bloomington, Ind., in 1958, Cole grew up in Decatur, Ind. He received his Bachelor of Geology from

Cole was a hardworking and humble man. Despite the long hours he worked, he always found time to read to his three boys, help with their homework or take them to Boy Scouts. The activity never was what mattered to him, Cole was always happy to simply spend time with his family. Even at the end of his life, he worried about their needs above his own.

He is survived by his wife, Jean Abel; son, Jacob Abel and wife Tracie Thompson; son, Gabriel Abel and wife Khafani Abel and son Donald Amundson; parents, Charles and Sandra Abel; grandmother, G.M. Bickel; uncle, Mark and aunt, Lori Bickel and their family; sister, Amber Carpenter and husband William Carpenter; nephew, Renn Carpenter; and grandniece and nephew, Cadynce Joline Carpenter and Joseph Carpenter. He is predeceased by his son, Travis Abel.

The funeral service will be held at St. Andrew Parish, 16300 Domain Lane in Eagle River, on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at 11 a.m., with a rosary prayer preceding at 10:15 a.m., and Father Arthur Roraff officiating. Due to the observation of the Lenten season, a charitable donation, in lieu of flowers, may be made to a recipient of the giver's choosing.

The family would like to thank the community for the tremendous outpouring of love and support throughout Cole's journey.



737 E Street

Anchorage , AK 99501

