Wasilla, Alaska, resident Colleen Gay Cottle, 81, passed away on Nov. 7, 2019, after battling lymphoma. Colleen was born in Anchorage, Alaska, on April 3, 1938, and was the firstborn child of Walter and Vivian Teeland. Colleen's family moved from Anchorage to Wasilla in 1947, when her parents purchased the Knik Trading Co. and renamed it Teeland's Country Store. From a young age, she worked in the store and assisted with the bookkeeping.

Colleen graduated from Wasilla High School in 1956 and earned a Bachelors in Accounting from the University of Oregon in 1960. She was proud of being one of the first women CPAs in Alaska. She served as a member of the Wasilla City Council between 1985 and 2001.

Colleen married Rodney R. Cottle on June 28, 1958. Together they raised four children and loved living on Lake Lucille, where they hosted yearly summer picnics, family gatherings and watched over the loons nesting on the island.

She said her greatest gifts were her family! She was extremely proud of and adored each of her 12 grandchildren and one great-grandson. She had a terrific memory and would often be called upon to answer historical questions about Wasilla.

Colleen loved to look out at the lake while talking with friends and family about the events happening in Wasilla. She was astonished at the growth of Wasilla in her lifetime and took special interest in the economic expansion of the community.

A Memorial Service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Wasilla with Pastor Henry Woodall officiating on Nov. 16, 2019, at 3 p.m., with a reception to immediately follow at the VFW Post 9365.

Colleen is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Rodney Cottle in 2013; parents, Walter and Vivian Teeland; grandparents, Evan and Bronwen Jones (Evan Jones Coal Mine) and John and Kate Teeland. She is survived by four children, Andrew Cottle (Jennifer) of Eagle River, Alaska, John Cottle (Toni) of Houston, Texas, and Wendy Riekena (Blake) and Misty Holler (Doug) both of Wasilla; grandchildren, Rhys Cottle, Macsen Cottle, Rhiannon Cottle, Denali Cottle, Presley Cottle, Sailor Cottle, Rylan Cottle, Brecken Riekena-Bisbing, Foster Riekena, Garrison Holler, Roman Holler and Mason Holler; and great-grandson, Kannon; brothers, Walter Teeland of Brisbane, Australia, and Lawrence Teeland of Stockholm, Sweden; and many first cousins.

