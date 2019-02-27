Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Colleen Hueners passed away in Anchorage, Alaska, on Feb. 15, 2019, after a long, hard-fought battle with Parkinson's disease. Colleen Molly Maley was born to Robert and Marie Maley in Howard, S.D. She was the middle child in a family of five girls and one boy. She arrived in Alaska via the Alcan Highway back in August 1966, with then husband Bill, where they proceeded to raise their three children. Over the years, Colleen worked for Wien Air Alaska, America West Airlines, Hawaiian Vacations and Princess Tours. She greatly enjoyed her jobs and colleagues, but Colleen's greatest joy in life was being a mother and grandmother. She had the ability to find the best in people. This, along with her love of life, sense of fun, sunny disposition and kind nature, made her a natural magnet for all she met. She delighted in being the neighborhood mom who made late night runs to Tasty Freeze, took all the kids swimming at Little Campbell Lake and organized camping trips to Hatcher Pass. Colleen was extremely close to her sisters - the beautiful Maley girls - and was able to travel extensively with them over the years.

Colleen is survived by her son, Jeff (Suzanne) Hueners; and daughters, Julie (Daryl) Romo, Jane (John) Sedor and Bill and Pam Hueners. She is also survived by her sisters, Mary Lou (Floyd) Beck, Virginia (Lyle) Loers, June (Larry) Larsen and JoAnn (Tom) Lobenberg; and nine adored grandchildren, Katy (Matt) Grabell, Carly (Quinn) Anderson and great-grandson Cooper, Greg (Jamie) Hueners, Trevor Romo, Alex Sedor, Eric Hueners, Michael Sedor, Megan Romo and Jack Sedor. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Robert.

1420 N St

Anchorage, AK 99501

