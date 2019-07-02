Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of Alaska 1306 E 74th Avenue Anchorage , AK 99507 (907)-277-2777 Send Flowers Obituary

Collene Delores Strunk, 65, passed away on June 20, 2019, at her home in Wasilla, Alaska.

Collene was born on Aug. 15, 1953, in Scotia, Calif., to Jack and Eleanor (Summers) Martinson. She met Wade Strunk and the couple married on Aug. 14, 1972. In 1975, the couple moved to Alaska. Shortly after, they made the Valley their home, where Collene was an active part of the FCE Lazy Mountain Homemakers and involved in the community for 33 years.

Collene loved her family; she was always knitting someone a sweater, socks or slippers. She made numerous quilts for every member of the family; she was so fast and skilled that it would take most people a year to get done what she could do in a month.

She enjoyed tending to her flower and vegetable gardens, making jams and pickles. Collene and her husband built three homes and helped their children build their homes. Her favorite pastimes were surrounding herself with family, playing games, sitting around campfires and going down the Alcan Highway. She did all of this so she could be around the people she loved: her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sister, mother, father, in-laws and cousins, all of her family.

She will not be forgotten, but forever missed.

Collene is survived by her husband of 47 years, Wade Strunk; daughters, Karen Dishneau and Lynette (Ben) Warhus; sons, Ken Strunk and Brian (Emalee) Strunk; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many other family members.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Eleanor Martinson; and her brother, Jack Martinson.

