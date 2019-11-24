Connel Raymond Murray passed away suddenly the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.
Ray, as everyone called him, was born on Sept. 25, 1961, in Oakland, Calif., to Connel "Conn" Lyle Murray and June (White) Murray.
He attended Alaska Pacific University. It was here that he met the love of his life, his wife Mary Ann (Wedde) Murray. The couple relocated to the Puget Sound, Wash., area, where they lived for 32 years together before his beloved wife succumbed to cancer.
During their marriage they had two wonderful children: Shannon Lynn and Connel Dean.
Together the family went camping, bringing along everything including the kitchen sink. Ray was an avid reader. He also loved to watch sports in his "Man Cave" or at the stadium. He enjoyed going to the movies and just spending time with his family.
He is survived by his aunts, Gail and Mary Ann Nicholas; sisters, Alison Murray and Erin Barrington; his daughter, Shannon Lynn; and his son, Connel Dean; sisters-in-law, Billie Warwick, Deborah (Gary) Dill and Janice (Pat) Millfelt; brothers-in-law, Mike Wedde, John (Courtney) Wedde and Killiam Lord; among many other relatives.
He is loved and missed by many.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Dec. 7, 2019, at The Old Spaghetti Factory, 2509 196th Street SW, Lynnwood, WA 98036, from noon to 3 p.m.
For those who may need accommodations, the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Seattle North, in Lynnwood, Wash., is next door: 2515 196th Street S.W.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Nov. 24, 2019