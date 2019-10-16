Connie was born in Seattle, Wash., the daughter of Paul & Bernice Huppert. Connie's desire in life was to have children when she didn't think there were enough children in the house she would take in foster children. Once Connie's children were old enough to have friends come to the house it gave her pleasure to have them in her home and no child went hungry and the refrigerator light was seldom off. Connie was a daughter, a sister, a wife, a mother, a grandmother, a foster parent, a farmer and a teacher who lived the last 18 years of her life with renal failure and she did not complain.
Connie leaves behind her husband of 53 years, Eugene Huston; son, Brain Huston; and daughters, Nisha Huston and Kimberly Beam and husband Patric; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Connie is also survived by her father, Paul Huppert; sisters, Paula and Diane; brothers, Jerry and John.
Memorial service will be Saturday, Oct 26, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Michaels Catholic Church, 432 E Fireweed Ave, Palmer, AK 99645
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Oct. 16, 2019