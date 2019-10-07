Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of Alaska 1306 E 74th Avenue Anchorage , AK 99507 (907)-277-2777 Send Flowers Obituary

Constance Elaine Deuber, 84, of Anchorage, Alaska, passed away at Providence Hospital on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Connie, as she liked to be called, was born on Feb. 4, 1935, in Moorestown, N.J.

Connie married her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, Harry, on Dec. 6, 1952. They were married for 62 years, until Harry's passing in 2014.

Harry was in the United States Air Force, which took the family many places including Sampson Air Force Base in New York, New Jersey, Philippines, Maryland, Texas, South Carolina, Germany, Florida, Thailand and two tours in Alaska before finally becoming Anchorage residents in 1974.

Connie began working at 1st National Bank of Alaska in 1974, and was an Assistant Vice President when she retired in 1987.

Besides spending time with her family, Connie's most enjoyable time was the summer, when she loved being and working out in the yard and flower beds while listening to the fountains and watching the birds.

Some of Connie's finest qualities include being a loving, supportive and generous spouse, mother, grandmother and friend.

Connie was preceded in death by her husband, Harry; her parents, Francis and Lance Young; sisters, Doris and Mary Jane; brother, Lance; and grandson, Cody.

Connie is survived by her son, Harry Deuber Jr. and son-in-law, Brian Lyons; son, Bobby Deuber and daughter-in-law, Trina Deuber; daughter, Cathy Russell and son-in-law, David Russell; grandchildren, Alexis and Zachary Russell, all from Anchorage; as well as brother, John Young; and sisters, Jean Nolan and Frances Cappetti, all from New Jersey.

A private family service was held. No additional service is planned.

Memorial cards may be sent to the family at 2929 Discovery Bay Drive, Anchorage, AK 99515.

