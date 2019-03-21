Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Craig Schultz, longtime resident of Eagle River, Alaska, died unexpectedly due to medical complications on March 18, 2019. Craig and his wife, Vicki, were blessed to share 41 years of marriage, four children, four grandchildren and their cherished fur baby Sadie.

Craig and Vicki shared the love of the outdoors and spent many adventures exploring Alaska.

He is survived by his wife; children; grandchildren; fur baby, Sadie; parents, Pat and Jack; brother, Jeff; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

His quick wit, popsicle stick jokes and beaming smile will be truly missed by his family and many friends.

Happy trails. We will miss you.

We invite you to share a fond memory over a bonfire during the celebration of life for Craig on Sunday, March 24, 2019, from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. at the Beach Lake Lodge in Chugiak, Alaska.

Letters can be sent to the Evergreen Memorial Chapel, 737 E Street, Anchorage, AK 99501. Please, no flowers.



Craig Schultz, longtime resident of Eagle River, Alaska, died unexpectedly due to medical complications on March 18, 2019. Craig and his wife, Vicki, were blessed to share 41 years of marriage, four children, four grandchildren and their cherished fur baby Sadie.Craig and Vicki shared the love of the outdoors and spent many adventures exploring Alaska.He is survived by his wife; children; grandchildren; fur baby, Sadie; parents, Pat and Jack; brother, Jeff; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.His quick wit, popsicle stick jokes and beaming smile will be truly missed by his family and many friends.Happy trails. We will miss you.We invite you to share a fond memory over a bonfire during the celebration of life for Craig on Sunday, March 24, 2019, from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. at the Beach Lake Lodge in Chugiak, Alaska.Letters can be sent to the Evergreen Memorial Chapel, 737 E Street, Anchorage, AK 99501. Please, no flowers. Funeral Home Evergreen Memorial Chapel

737 E St

Anchorage , AK 99501

(907) 279-5477 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Anchorage Daily News on Mar. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close