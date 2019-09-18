Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cristi Anne Bailey. View Sign Service Information All Saints' Episcopal Church 545 W 8th Avenue Anchorage, AK 99501 Service 3:30 PM All Saints Episcopal Church 545 West Eighth Avenue Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Cristi was born in Anchorage, Alaska, to Leslie and Alan Warner. From the moment of her birth, Cristi had to overcome a great many obstacles just to survive. She endured a lifetime of medical challenges, facing them with grace, courage and humor. She lost her mother at a very young age, but responded with resilience and spirit. Instead of being defeated, she became an ambassador and poster child for the March of Dimes to help other children in need. Helping others was a driving force in Cristi's life. Her capacity to care for others was immense. Her kindness towards others was one of her defining characteristics. She put others before herself, always. Cristi was an amazing storyteller. Her wicked wit and humor were remarkable and enduring, bringing laughter and insight to all who knew her.

Cristi graduated from West Anchorage High School in 1995, and went on to hitch her wagon to Ben Bailey's in 1999. They had two beautiful and incredible daughters: Lilyana and Briannon. She dedicated her life to taking care of her family and friends with unlimited caring and compassion. To have known her was a gift, to have loved her was a joy. Despite her short stature, her heart was enormous and she left an amazing impression on everyone who knew her. She was truly and in every way a woman of substance. She will be loved and remembered in our hearts forever. If you were lucky enough to know Cristi, you were lucky enough.

She is survived by her husband, Ben; her daughters, Lilyana and Briannon; her aunt, Kelly Jelich; her father, Alan Warner; her brother and sister, Hugh and Sarah Warner; her aunt and uncle, Stuart and Katherine Noble-Goodman; her aunt, Connie Goodman; cousins, Holly, Katrina, Aidan and Kieran; lifelong friend, Roxanne DeMoss; and countless friends and relatives. She was preceded in death by her mother, Leslie; her grandmother, Norma Goodman; her grandfather, Stuart Goodman; and her uncle, Fraser Goodman.

Services will be held on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at 3:30 p.m., at All Saints Episcopal Church, 545 West Eighth Avenue in Anchorage.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Friends of Pets, in honor of her beloved dog Kodiak. Cristi was born in Anchorage, Alaska, to Leslie and Alan Warner. From the moment of her birth, Cristi had to overcome a great many obstacles just to survive. She endured a lifetime of medical challenges, facing them with grace, courage and humor. She lost her mother at a very young age, but responded with resilience and spirit. Instead of being defeated, she became an ambassador and poster child for the March of Dimes to help other children in need. Helping others was a driving force in Cristi's life. Her capacity to care for others was immense. Her kindness towards others was one of her defining characteristics. She put others before herself, always. Cristi was an amazing storyteller. Her wicked wit and humor were remarkable and enduring, bringing laughter and insight to all who knew her.Cristi graduated from West Anchorage High School in 1995, and went on to hitch her wagon to Ben Bailey's in 1999. They had two beautiful and incredible daughters: Lilyana and Briannon. She dedicated her life to taking care of her family and friends with unlimited caring and compassion. To have known her was a gift, to have loved her was a joy. Despite her short stature, her heart was enormous and she left an amazing impression on everyone who knew her. She was truly and in every way a woman of substance. She will be loved and remembered in our hearts forever. If you were lucky enough to know Cristi, you were lucky enough.She is survived by her husband, Ben; her daughters, Lilyana and Briannon; her aunt, Kelly Jelich; her father, Alan Warner; her brother and sister, Hugh and Sarah Warner; her aunt and uncle, Stuart and Katherine Noble-Goodman; her aunt, Connie Goodman; cousins, Holly, Katrina, Aidan and Kieran; lifelong friend, Roxanne DeMoss; and countless friends and relatives. She was preceded in death by her mother, Leslie; her grandmother, Norma Goodman; her grandfather, Stuart Goodman; and her uncle, Fraser Goodman.Services will be held on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at 3:30 p.m., at All Saints Episcopal Church, 545 West Eighth Avenue in Anchorage.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Friends of Pets, in honor of her beloved dog Kodiak. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Sept. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close