C.C. lived in Anchorage, Alaska, for about 30 years. He was a disabled Veteran of the Vietnam War. C.C. was stationed and lived on Ft. Richardson Army Base with his family. C.C. left the army life and moved into the Anchorage community. He was a chef and cooked at the Hotel Captain Cook and Crows Nest for several years. He cooked also at the Pines Restaurant and several other restaurants, even owning with a partner. C.C. moved back home to Thomasville, Ga.
He passed in Sarasota, Fla., with his family. He leaves to cherish his memories his daughters, Pennie Curry and Kimberly Curry Briggs, who completed their education in the Anchorage School District at East High School.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Community Bible Church in Sarasota, Fla. Burial will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery. Jones Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements, 4005 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34234; 941-355-2535.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Nov. 15, 2019