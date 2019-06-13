Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of Alaska 1306 E 74th Avenue Anchorage , AK 99507 (907)-277-2777 Funeral 4:00 PM Faith Community Church 4240 Wisconsin St Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Cynthia Rose Hoffman, 19, was tragically taken from this world on June 2, 2019. A funeral will take place at Faith Christian Community, 4240 Wisconsin Street in Anchorage, Alaska, on Thursday, June 13, 2019, shortly after 4 p.m. Cynthia's father has requested that any motorcycle riders attending the service please meet at the Cremation Society of Alaska, 1306 East 74th Avenue, to escort Cynthia in the hearse to the church. We will be departing the funeral home at 4 p.m. for the procession. A Cinco de Mayo party will be held in her honor following services.

Cynthia was born on Oct. 8, 1999, in Anchorage, to Timothy and Barbara (Christy) Hoffman. She graduated from Robert Service High School and then went on to attend the ACE/ACT program. She had worked in restaurants but truly enjoyed being her dad's right-hand man in his handyman business. Cynthia had such a kind heart and was a friend to many people. She is truly going to be missed.

Cynthia is survived by her parents, Timothy S. Hoffman Sr. and Barbara Jean Hoffman; sisters, Samantha, Kimberly and Sydney Hoffman and Ryah Jenkins; brothers, Timothy S. Hoffman Jr. II and Alex and Jared Lopez; uncles, Leo, Mike, Don, Robert and Greg Hoffman and Mike Anderson; aunts, Trish and Linda Hoffman and Renae Stewart; godmother, Michaela Kelly; dear family friends, Kim Jaquish, who was also a second godmother to Cynthia, and her kids, who are godchildren to Cynthia's father; and Leslie and Dennis Sonnenberg and their children.

She is preceded in death by her brother, Timothy S. Hoffman Jr.; grandparents, Donald B. Hoffman Sr., Dayle Hoffman and Virginia Hoffman; uncle, Leo Hoffman; and aunt, Cathy Hoffman.

