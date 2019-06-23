D. Howard Yager, 78, of Anchorage, Alaska, died peacefully on June 12, 2019. He fought a long battle with cancer due to exposure to Agent Orange while in the military. He was born on Oct. 26, 1940, to Durwood H. Yager and Hope V. Yager in Pine City, Minn.
He spent the first few years of his life in Minnesota, until his parents moved to Bremerton, Wash., in 1942. Howard worked alongside his father learning the trade of a butcher until graduating from high school in 1958. Howard then joined the United States Air Force in 1959 and served in Vietnam. Howard married Doreen A. Emery on Feb. 26, 1961; together they had four children: Brenda A. Steger, Vivian D. Yager, Bryan H. Yager and Ryan C. Yager, all of Anchorage.
He is survived by three siblings: Kathy Prosser, Mary (Jack) Campbell and Denise Yager, all of Bremerton, Wash. Howard has eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his loving father and mother.
"You will be missed, Dad."
There will be a viewing at 11 a.m., and funeral service at 12:30 p.m., on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Evergreen Memorial Chapel, 737 E Street, Anchorage, AK 99501. Burial will follow at Fort Richardson National Cemetery at 2 p.m.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on June 23, 2019