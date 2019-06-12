Dale Richard Sorenson passed away on May 16, 2019, in Mesa, Ariz., due to a lengthy illness.
He was born on Jan. 5, 1949, at Seward General Hospital and raised in Seward, Alaska. Dale joined the United States Army in November 1968. While on leave, he married his high school sweetheart, Sandra "Midge" Kay Friedly, on June 28, 1969, in Seward, and was then shipped out to Qui Nhon, South Vietnam. Upon his return, he worked locally for the Kenai Lumber Company and Star Products Company. Together Dale and Midge ran the local Tesoro station from 1972-74. He then started a longshoring career in 1974 with Northern Stevedore and Handling Corp, retiring in 2010, after 36 years of service. He was a member of the American Legion, VFW, NRA, Pioneers of Alaska and ILWU. They then followed the sunshine to Mesa, Ariz., making it their permanent home in 2013. Dale enjoyed riding his Harley motorcycle, and tinkering on his classic cars, which included a 1956 Ford and 1957 Chevy.
Dale was preceded in death by his grandparents, Wayne and Esther Heinbaugh of Seward; parents, Chris and Millie Sorenson of Seward; and brother, Christian Lee Sorenson of Anchorage, Alaska.
He is survived by his wife, Midge, of 50 years; sisters, Darlene (John) Crawford of Seldovia, Alaska, Dona Walker of Seward, and Jackie Booher of Hesperia, Mich.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
No services are planned as yet.
