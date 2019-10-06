|
|
|
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
View Map
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
|
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Dallas Webster Massie, age 72, of Wasilla, Alaska, was taken from this earth suddenly on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.
Dallas was born on June 29, 1947, to Harold and Stella Massie in Toledo, Ohio. He was the second of four children. Dallas grew up in Swanton, Ohio, where he enlisted in the United States Air Force, at the age of 18, during the Vietnam War. He served from 1966-1970. He married his high school sweetheart, Alice Belle Shaffer, on April 27, 1968. Shortly after their wedding, Dallas and Alice move moved to Alaska with the U.S. Air Force in 1968.
Dallas worked construction and for the city of Anchorage until he found his dream job, in 1981, with the Alaska State Troopers. With the troopers Dallas served as a patrol Trooper in B Detachment and became a detective shortly after. He moved to general investigations, where he did domestic and major criminal investigations. He and his wife spent three amazing years in the city of Kotzebue, Alaska, where they developed lifelong friends that turned into family. He served in the community of Talkeetna and also as the Police Chief in the City of Nome, Alaska. He had a true passion for his job and the amazing opportunities that Alaska had to offer him and his family.
Dallas volunteered his time for many organizations, including the Alaskan Republican Party. He was on the board of directors of the MEA board, a member of the American Legion Post 35, where he was post commander for two terms. Dallas served on the Children's Place board, was currently on the Crime Stoppers board, and also the Wall of Honor board. Dallas developed a passion for hockey and helped the Mat-Su Hockey Association. He was an officer and volunteer coach for many years. Some of Dallas's favorite hobbies included working with wood, building birdhouses with his grandchildren, keeping Alice's garden tools operational with sturdy handles and tool boxes for the kids. He was known to have the best groomed road side ditch on Knik Road, and a passion for old tractors.
Dallas will always be remembered as a wonderful husband, father, friend and Tata (grandfather) who loved his family unconditionally. Left behind to cherish his memories are his mother, Stella Massie, age 92; wife of 51 years, Alice Massie; sisters, Linda McVey and Vicky Massie; his children, including four sons, Dallas A. Massie (Ivy Massie), Daniel N. Massie (Shelly Anderson), Douglas A. Massie (Misty Massie) and Darrell L. Massie (Charity Massie) and one daughter, Jennifer E. Hunter (Randy Hunter). He leaves behind 16 grandchildren to continue this legacy.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harold W. Massie; and sister, Melody Keller. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Our Lady of the Valley Catholic School in his name, through their link at https://www.olvwasilla.com.
A mass will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Wasilla, at 12 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be at Evangelo's Restaurant at 2 p.m.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Oct. 6, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|