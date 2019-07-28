DaNell Marie Sonnaband, 64, passed away on July 20, 2019, at her home in Wasilla, Alaska. A memorial service will be held at Valley Funeral Home, 151 East Herning Avenue in Wasilla, on July 29, 2019, at 3:30 p.m. DaNell's final resting place will be at Wasilla Aurora Cemetery in Wasilla.

DaNell was born on May 1, 1955, in Sacramento, Calif., to Harold and Lorraine Sonnaband. DaNell moved to Alaska in 1955 with her parents, they resided in Seward, Whittier, Anchorage and Wasilla, Alaska. DaNell graduated from East High School in Anchorage in 1973. Then enrolled in and completed beauty school.

DaNell had a very loving and giving heart, and her door was always open to those in need. "DaNell will be remembered fondly for her sense of humor, her playful nature and her often confessed love for God, Jesus, The Holy Spirit, family and friends."

DaNell is survived by daughter, Selena Fischer; sons, Rodney Bettis and Adam Bettis; daughter-in-law, Kathryn; grandchildren, Jordan, Faythe, Elijah, Audrey, Leland and Talia; sisters, Deborah Sonnaband and Kathleen Byrnes; brother-in-law, Richard Byrnes; her fur baby, Star; many other relatives and friends. DaNell was preceded in death by her mother, Lorraine Sonnaband; father, Harold Sonnaband; brothers-in-law, Brain Sawvell and Thomas Campbell; and sister, Nancy P. Sonnaband-Campbell.

Flowers are being accepted. Arrangements are by Valley Funeral Home.