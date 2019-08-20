Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Danford C. "Dan" Sellers. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Danford "Dan" C. Sellers, age 77, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2019, at the Alaska Regional Hospital in Anchorage, Alaska. According to his wishes, he was cremated and his ashes were deposited over Sleeping Lady Mountain across the Cook Inlet from Anchorage.

Dan was born on Dec. 4, 1941, in White Lake, Wis., son of the late Maurice and Marion Sellers.

After graduating from White Lake School, Dan left for Anchorage and after several years established and was president of his own business, Utility Company Incorporated, which was contracted with Enstar Natural Gas Company and for Anchorage Municipal Light & Power, Utilities for heavy excavation services. He retired in 2000.

Dan was an avid hunter, fisherman, car enthusiast and a lover of his many Kerry blue terrier dogs over the years.

Published in Anchorage Daily News on Aug. 20, 2019

