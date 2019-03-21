Obituary Guest Book View Sign

"It is not the length of Life, but the Depth of Life that matters."

Daniel Calvin was born on Feb. 27, 2004, and peacefully transitioned to heaven on March 12, 2019, at the age of 15.

Daniel lived his life to the fullest. Passionate about basketball, he set his goal to be an NBA player. As a member of the Dimond basketball team he won awards as MVP, All Star and Player of the Game. An honor roll student accepted into the Dimond engineering program, Daniel attended University of Alaska Anchorage's ANSEP summer program for three years. When he wasn't studying or playing basketball, he could be found on his PlayStation 4, immersed in the action of video games.

Daniel constantly exhibited courage, strength and faith in God as he encountered some of life's most difficult challenges. He always found strength to comfort others in times of weakness. He found great joy in spending time with family and friends.

He is deeply loved and missed by his mother, Richelle Calvin; his father, Angelo Joseph; his siblings, Donald Calvin, Isaac Blake and Draiden Joseph; his grandparents, Noreen Joseph, Clarkelle Flygare and James Johnson; and by many other family members and friends.

Daniel and his life will be honored at the Lighthouse Christian Fellowship, 629 Hollywood Drive in Anchorage, Alaska, on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 10 a.m. Donations are requested to be made at the Daniel Calvin page on GoFundMe.com.

