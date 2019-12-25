Daniel Edward Brucher, 35, died on Dec. 16, 2019, at his home in Chugiak, Alaska.
The beloved son of Michael and Ramona Brucher of Chugiak, Daniel was born in Hinsdale, Ill., on March 2, 1984. He moved to Alaska with his family in 1988. Daniel attended Birchwood Elementary School, and Chugiak Middle School. He graduated from Chugiak High School in 2002. He attended Charter College.
At an early age, Daniel demonstrated an aptitude for computer science and, as an adult, he opened his own computer repair business. He also worked for Senator Lisa Murkowski in her Anchorage office, starting as an office assistant, moving to work in information technology and then to the office's front desk. He later was employed at Three Bears in Palmer, Alaska.
Daniel's family remembers him as a cheerful, generous and helpful person who helped everyone he could. Friends remembered his love for cooking and his Christmas pizzas and burritos. Daniel was a long-suffering and hardcore Chicago Cubbies fan as well as a devoted Oregon Ducks fan.
He attended the Eagle River Episcopal Church.
In addition to his parents, Daniel is survived by his siblings, William and Natalie; his grandmother, Mary Ann Brucher; niece Lilith; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins throughout the U.S. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Ursula and William Hunt, and Paul Brucher.
A Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Witzleben Legacy Funeral Home, 1707 South Bragaw Street in Anchorage, Alaska.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at The Crossing, 22208 Birchwood Loop in Chugiak.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Dec. 25, 2019