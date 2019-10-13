Guest Book View Sign Service Information Legacy Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Witzleben Chapel 1707 S. Bragaw St. Anchorage , AK 99508 (800)-820-1682 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM Moose Lodge 1534, 4211 Arctic Boulevard Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Daniel T. Zantek, better known as "Polka Dan," 84, of Anchorage, Alaska, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Aug. 15, 2019. Dan was born on May 4, 1935, in Nordeast Minneapolis, Minn., to Polish immigrants Frank Zantek and Agnes Stoklosa. Dan was the youngest of five children, all who preceded him in death.

Dan graduated from Northland College in Ashland, Wis., with a Bachelor of Arts in social studies and a minor in piano. He was working in the missile silos of South Dakota when the 1964 Earthquake struck Alaska. Job opportunities created by the quake brought him to Anchorage that year. In 1965, he settled in Girdwood, Alaska, where he was soon entertaining regularly at the Double Musky and quickly acquired the name Polka Dan. In 1980, he moved to Anchorage where he spent the remainder of his years. Claiming to have never held any job more than five years, he worked numerous jobs in his lifetime to include welder, electrician, telephone lineman, bricklayer, subcontractor, teacher, counselor, automobile salesman and real estate broker. Above all, Dan was best known for his masterful playing of the Chemnitzer concertina. At age 7, he promptly began teaching himself to play after his brother upon departing for service instructed him not to touch his concertina! Over the years, he "honked kordeen" in more than 30 countries as well as numerous events throughout Alaska and the lower 48 states. In 2017, he was bestowed the honor of being inducted into the World Concertina Congress Hall of Fame.

Polka Dan is survived by a son, John; daughter, Susan; extended family; and a multitude of friends and adoring fans around the world.

A polka celebration honoring the life of Polka Dan will be held on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. at Moose Lodge 1534, 4211 Arctic Boulevard in Anchorage. Music by local polka bands and light refreshments will be provided. Daniel T. Zantek, better known as "Polka Dan," 84, of Anchorage, Alaska, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Aug. 15, 2019. Dan was born on May 4, 1935, in Nordeast Minneapolis, Minn., to Polish immigrants Frank Zantek and Agnes Stoklosa. Dan was the youngest of five children, all who preceded him in death.Dan graduated from Northland College in Ashland, Wis., with a Bachelor of Arts in social studies and a minor in piano. He was working in the missile silos of South Dakota when the 1964 Earthquake struck Alaska. Job opportunities created by the quake brought him to Anchorage that year. In 1965, he settled in Girdwood, Alaska, where he was soon entertaining regularly at the Double Musky and quickly acquired the name Polka Dan. In 1980, he moved to Anchorage where he spent the remainder of his years. Claiming to have never held any job more than five years, he worked numerous jobs in his lifetime to include welder, electrician, telephone lineman, bricklayer, subcontractor, teacher, counselor, automobile salesman and real estate broker. Above all, Dan was best known for his masterful playing of the Chemnitzer concertina. At age 7, he promptly began teaching himself to play after his brother upon departing for service instructed him not to touch his concertina! Over the years, he "honked kordeen" in more than 30 countries as well as numerous events throughout Alaska and the lower 48 states. In 2017, he was bestowed the honor of being inducted into the World Concertina Congress Hall of Fame.Polka Dan is survived by a son, John; daughter, Susan; extended family; and a multitude of friends and adoring fans around the world.A polka celebration honoring the life of Polka Dan will be held on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. at Moose Lodge 1534, 4211 Arctic Boulevard in Anchorage. Music by local polka bands and light refreshments will be provided. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Oct. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close