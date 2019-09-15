Danielle Helene Smith passed away at home on Aug. 31, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer, surrounded by loved ones.
Danielle was a resident of the world. Born in Paris on March 3, 1936, to Simone and Charles Josef Szekely; she lived in Paris and then Morocco, where she met and married U.S. Air Force member Paul Porter.
They were stationed in Chateau Roux, France, where their son DeeVee was born. They moved to Imperial Valley and Riverside, Calif., where their daughters, Catherine Porter and Lisa Hacker were born.
After the dissolution of their marriage, Danielle moved back to San Diego, Calif., and attended San Diego State University. She then continued on to Seville, Spain, to study Spanish. She finally settled in Wasilla, Alaska, in 1988, where she married Chief Master Sergeant, U.S. Air Force, Ret., Frazier B. Smith.
Danielle had a beautiful soprano voice and was a key member of the Valley Community and Sacred Heart Catholic Church choir for more than 34 years.
An avid hiker, Danielle's accomplishments included the Grand Canyon and the Chilkoot Trail, as well as many wonderful hikes at Hatcher Pass and throughout Alaska. She was also passionate about racquet ball and won a State Championship.
Danielle was preceded in death by her husband, Frazier Smith. She leaves behind her children, DeeVee Porter, Catherine Porter and Lisa and her husband James Hacker; sisters, Michele Szekely, Jacqueline Hagan and Monique Pegg; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; as well as her beloved fur babies, Sadie, Baby Girl, I.C.B. and Cody.
A service will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Wasilla, on Sept. 20, 2019, at 2 p.m., followed by a reception at 3 p.m. at Settlers Bay Lodge.
Published in Anchorage Daily News from Sept. 15 to Sept. 17, 2019