Danny Tenifa Naufahu, 47, of Anchorage, Alaska, died in Providence Hospital at 7:15 p.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019. Danny was born to parents Level Williams and Tenifa Naufahu on Jan. 1, 1972, in America Samoa, and raised on the island of Oahu, Hawaii.
He is survived by wife and high school sweetheart, Daesha Naufahu; and wonderful children, Shadan (deceased), Sheadon, Shaista, Danny Jr., Dannisha, Daesha LaShon, Shaistin and Folauholaofakifeletoa; grandfather to Tauveadon-Zion and Taeuhniva-Zionnah; and brother of Fine Naufahu, Mele Naufahu Unga, Minasoreta Naufahu, Talanoa Naufahu, Ieti Naufahu, Venna Naufahu, Lualala Naufahu, Moana Bingham and March Felesi.
Services for Danny Tenifa Naufahu will be held at North Anchorage Church of God, 1711 Bragaw Street, Anchorage, AK 99508, from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., on June 25, 2019.
