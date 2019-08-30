Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM V.F.W Wasilla , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Long time Alaskan Darla May Johnson, 55, lost her brief fight with lung cancer on Aug. 13, 2019, peacefully leaving this life at Mat-Su Regional Hospital.

Darla was born in Phoenix, Ariz., to Edgar C. and Margaret I. Johnson on March 15, 1964, the second, of what would be, three girls. Darla, her mother and her sister, Deb, arrived in Alaska on Sept. 2, 1965. She was the embodiment of a "middle child," easily making friends where ever she went. She graduated from Chugiak High School in 1982. With a fondness of being in pictures, photos began to show a life full of family, friends, laughter and love.

She easily acquired a vast number of people glad to call her friend. She worked for Jolt Construction, which allowed her to spend her winters in Hawaii, her home away from home.

Having a free spirit, endless sense of humor, a love of tie-dye and a smile that could "light up a room," her charismatic nature made its way into the hearts, and memories, of people she called family, and people she called friend.

She would not want family and friends to grieve long for her, as it is for ourselves that we cry - for she has been set free from this world and moved on to her paradise. If she could, she would flash that wondrous smile and with a wave of her signature peace sign, simply say, "A hui hou. Aloha."

She is survived by her mother, Margaret Wofford; sisters Deb, (Tim) Hite and Victoria Hulse; nephews, Ryan (Tess) Hite, Eli (Paige) Hite, Gage (Kacey) Iverson and Mason Iverson; nieces, Bridgette (Ryon) Collier, Alicia May (Andy) Allen, Alexandra Ivarie and Jessica Iverson; grandnieces, Nora and Ruby Hite and Abbie May Allen; grandnephew, Adden Allen; cousins, Crystal (Paul) McNutt, Rachel (Donald) Reddington and Aaron (Wendy) Holland; and aunt, Jean Carson and family.

She was preceded in death by Edgar Johnson, Clay Wofford, Nell Racca, Jim Holland, Alma Metcalf and Tim Metcalf.

A celebration of her life will be held on Sept. 7, 2019, at 2 p.m., at the V.F.W. in Wasilla, Alaska. It will be a pot luck. In honor of Darla's love for tie-dye and Hawaii, wear bright colors.

