It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Darla K. Venarchick, 80, on Nov. 14, 2019. Darla passed peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her three children and their spouses at Hospice of the Comforter in Altamonte Springs, Fla. Darla joins her husband, Howard Venarchick; mother and father, Irma and Paul Heusser; and her brothers, Duane and Allen Heusser. She was born on Oct. 24, 1939, in Preston, Idaho, and lived most of her life in Anchorage, Alaska.

Darla is survived by her children: Lance Venarchick and his wife Rebecca and their son Alex of Boca Raton, Fla., Karla Knight and her husband William and their son Michael of Lake Mary, Fla., and Derrik Venarchick and his wife Tammy of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. She also leaves three brothers: Dennis Heusser and his wife Donna of Cumming, Ga., Ricky Heusser and his wife Amy of Anchorage and Robert Heusser and his wife Caroline of Provo, Utah.

Memorial contributions may be made in Darla's name to Hospice of the Comforter at https://www.adventhealth.com/foundation/adventhealth-foundation-central-florida/hospice-care.

