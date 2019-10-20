Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM O'Malley's on the Green Send Flowers Obituary



Darrel was born to Kenneth P. Kester and Pauline E. Reichenberg in Chewelah, Washington, on April 29, 1941. He came to Anchorage in his teens and graduated from Anchorage High School, Class of 1959. He was a high school All-American football player and member of the Honor Society.

He married Vickie Cantrell and the two embarked on a life together, raising three sons: Brian, Victor, and Stephan on Campbell Lake. Darrel graduated from the University of California with a Doctorate of Dental Science in 1966. Afterward, Dr. Kester returned to Alaska and served as a Captain in the U.S. Air Force stationed at Elmendorf Air Force Base. Dr. Kester practiced dentistry for 40 years in Anchorage. He enjoyed working with people, healing pain, improving smiles, and helping his patients enjoy the benefits of healthy teeth. He was also an active member of his community, and served as a founding member of the East Anchorage

In his later years, Darrel traveled the world and enjoyed winters in Kihei, golfing and swimming daily at Kamaole beach and spending time with his grandchildren during their visits to Maui. He was a life-long student who never stopped learning, taking courses in painting, cooking, and philosophy during his retirement. Above all, he treasured Alaska, especially his home in Girdwood. It was here that he returned to spend his remaining years, surrounded by the mountains, the people, and the landscape he loved.

Darrel is survived by his children, grandchildren, and family members throughout the West Coast and beyond.

His celebration of life will occur at O'Malley's on the Green, October 26th, at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to East Anchorage Rotary Club or Providence Hospice.



