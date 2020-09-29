The world is a little different today. A great and amazing man, Darrell J. Buckmeier, known as "Buck" to his family and friends, has left us to be with our Father in heaven. Darrell J. Buckmeier, 82, of The Villages and Anchorage, Alaska, passed away on September 25, 2020.
Buck is survived by his wife, Ann Egemo Buckmeier; five children: Todd Buckmeier, Rod Buckmeier, Tom Buckmeier, Tim Buckmeier and Kim Buckmeier; two step-children: Joe Egemo and Jo Ann Wallace; thirteen grandchildren: TJ, Josh, Travis, Trevor, Carley, Rachel, Reka, Ryan, Chase, Jessica, Taylor, Kinley and Maleah; and a legacy of great grandchildren. We could not have asked for a better husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, mentor, teacher and friend.
Buck was born in Mitchell, South Dakota, on January 28, 1938. His skill and love of competitive sports led him to play on a full athletic (football) scholarship for the University of South Dakota in Vermillion. Later, he shared his loves for science and sports, coaching and teaching for more than twenty years in the Anchorage, Alaska school district. Whether teaching science and coaching hockey at Hanshew Junior High School, or coaching basketball and teaching astronomy and geology at Robert Service High School, his passion was always on display.
Physically active until his passing, Buck loved commercial fishing in Kenai, Alaska with his children. He was known both for his 'green thumb' raising fruits and vegetables and for sharing them with friends and neighbors. A Christian, Buck is described by those who knew him as the kindest man you'll ever meet.
After losing former spouses, Buck and Ann were married in March of 2008. They enjoyed traveling together around the country to visit family and friends and they never missed an opportunity to fish or hunt together. Ann has lost the love of her life, sharing their favorite exchange- Have I told you lately that I love you? "You'll be forever in my heart and in God's arms. Rest in peace, my love."
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations made in Buck's memory to The Villages Hospice House, Cornerstone Hospice and Palliative Care, 601 Casa Bella, The Villages, Florida 32162.
Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, FL. Online condolences may be left at www.BeyersFuneralHome.com