Darrell "Butch" Lee Neff, 72, of Cisne, Ill., passed away on March 8, 2019, in Newburgh, Ind.

Butch was born on Dec. 8, 1946, to Harold ""Hobb"" and Sylvia ""Syb"" (Tubbs) Neff in Mt. Vernon, Ill. He was in the Army for 22 years and retired as a Master Sergeant, and continued with a full time career in the postal service in Anchorage, Alaska, from which he also retired.

He married Sharon Lehrbas and she preceded him in death on Nov. 27, 2016.

Butch was a member of the Cisne Masonic Lodge #1111, Al Aska Shrine Temple, VFW Flora Post 3999 and was a Knight Templar.

Butch is survived by his children, Tammy Ann Neff Meyer (Scott) of Mt. Vernon, Natalie Victoria Neff Sundquist of Fort Walton Beach, Fla., and Tammy Kay Fiori and Tracy Leon Lehrbas of Anchorage, Alaska; one brother, Kennel Neff (Kimberly) of Cisne; nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sharon; and sister, Berneda J. Neff French.

Cremation will take place and services with military honors will be held at a later date, to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to and may be dropped off at the funeral home in Cisne.

Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the family at

