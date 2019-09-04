Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kehl's Legacy Funeral Home 11621 Old Seward Highway Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-344-1497 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Cornerstone Church 10431 Brayton Drive Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

"I'm good" - Darrin Charles Koloski, 54, of Anchorage, Alaska, passed away at his home early morning of Aug. 13, 2019, from a 40-month battle with glioblastoma brain cancer, wearing his favorite flannel shirt and surrounded by his loving family. Duluth Trading Company, Steamdot Coffee and Turnagain Arm Pit BBQ lost a loyal customer that day and his family lost a patriarch, their hero.

He was married 23 years to Jessica Schultz Koloski, aka "my beautiful wife"; survived by what he always bragged was his best accomplishments: daughters, Sara and Elli and sons, Darrin, aka "Bubba," and Willie Joe, aka "Biggin"; by his mother, Judy Koloski; brother, Frank Koloski; sister, Tara Koloski; and nephews, Tommy Koloski and Frankie Koloski, aka "Buckshot"; brother, Gary Koloski; sister, Marlene Koloski; sister, Dana DelGrande; brother, Larry Marhefka; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Frank (Mink) Koloski; grandparents; aunts; uncles and cousins Winn and Koloski.

Raised and educated in Massachusetts, a graduate of Lee High School, class of 1983, and an accomplished electrician and business partner of Samson Electric Inc. since 1991, Darrin loved life and had a smile that lit up a room. His favorite phrases were "I'm good," "Ask me about my underwear" and "Fish on." He held sweet memories of times spent at Big Sky Charters fish camp and teaching his kids how to fish the Kenai with pictures to prove he caught big fish, no lie. He loved to hunt big game and was always competing with Frank on making the record books for biggest moose, which he hung in his family room when Jessie was out of the house. The hockey community would find Darrin at all of the local Aces games, and his love for the sport got his kids playing hockey. He was there at practices, games, meetings and, of course, a shoulder to cry on for the politics involved with kids and hockey. He was a committed Red Sox (Yankees Suck) fan and a diehard Raiders fan. In his younger days, Darrin enjoyed playing baseball, football, basketball, softball, bowling, darts and golf, and always made sure he had the best equipment to succeed - which, all of this is still in his garage, including at least nine bowling balls.

All who knew him know that his family was most important to him. The only regret Darrin had was eating a corndog he bought at a gas station on his way home from fishing - Bubba can tell you that story. Even in his last days Darrin had a champion spirit and the courage of a lion. He left behind a legacy. He was our hero.

The family would like to publicly thank all who have surrounded us with love, comfort and tremendous support during this difficult time. The amount of support has been incredible. Thank you.

The Celebration for Darrin will be held on Sept. 6, 2019, at 1 p.m., at Cornerstone Church, 10431 Brayton Drive in Anchorage, with a reception to follow, Darrin style. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Hospice of Anchorage or Denali Oncology Nurses Society.



