Service Information

Evans Funeral Chapel - Anacortes
1105 32nd Street
Anacortes , WA 98221
(360)-293-3311

Funeral service
2:00 PM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Anacortes, , AK

Graveside service
11:00 AM
Pleasant Ridge Cemetery
Mount Vernon , AK

Obituary

Darwin Eugene Butcher, 88, passed away peacefully at home on December 9th, 2019 surrounded by his wife of 55 years and loved ones.



Darwin was born August 11th, 1931 in Ogden, UT to Harold Butcher and Hazel (Bingham) Butcher. He was the oldest of three children. His early childhood years were during the Great Depression. Darwin lived many places as a child including Washington D.C., Oklahoma City, Berkeley, Oakland and Seattle. In 1944, the Butcher family moved to Anchorage, AK. They were one of the first pioneer families to drive the Alaska Highway. Darwin graduated from Anchorage High School in 1948. He then attended Brigham Young University for 3 years, before enlisting in the United States Army in 1951, during the Korean War. After his time in the Army, he worked for Standard Oil Company and was also in construction and built houses in Anchorage.



Darwin met the love of his life, Gunilla, in September 1963 in Anchorage. They were married in Sweden, where Gunilla was from, on May 23, 1964. Darwin and Gunilla lived in Anchorage and had four children together before moving to La Conner, WA in 1984.



Darwin retired from the State of Alaska where he worked 25 years as a school bus driver for the Anchorage School District. He also retired from Alaska Teamster Local Union 959 where he was a shop steward.



Darwin loved his family very much and taught them that family always comes first. He loved camping and fishing and drove the Alaska Highway over 100 times. In 1971, he picked up a Volkswagen bus in Copenhagen, camped in Denmark and Sweden, had the bus shipped to New York and then drove cross country and up to Alaska, camping the whole way. Darwin loved spending time at the family cabin on Kenai Lake that he helped his dad build. He also loved spending time in Sweden and Maui with family. Darwin was a people person and would talk to anyone and everyone. He had a quick wit and funny sense of humor and loved making people laugh with his stories and jokes. He loved music and loved to sing and dance and played the organ and accordion. Darwin loved helping people and was always there when you needed him. He loved playing tennis and made sure that all his kids got tennis lessons. Darwin loved cars and boats. He also loved animals and would often bring stray dogs' home. Darwin had many lifelong friends who meant the world to him. He was a loving husband, protective father and a beloved Papa.



Darwin was preceded in death by his parents, sister Paula Butcher Bliss; brother David Butcher and granddaughter Amanda Rose Nelson. He is survived by his devoted wife of 55 years, Ingrid Gunilla; son Stephen Butcher(Danielle); daughter Kristina Nelson(Mark); daughter Karina Tewalt(Tony); son Tom Butcher(Melissa) and nine grandchildren: Taylor, Erik, Hannah, Jason, Lauren, Shane, Noah, Chase and Tobias; and his dog Bo.



A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Anacortes. A graveside urn committal will be held at 11;00 am, Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Mount Vernon.



