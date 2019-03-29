Obituary Guest Book View Sign

On Feb. 21, 2019, Daryl Jeffrey Prewitt, our youngest brother, passed away from cancer in Edmonds, Wash.

Daryl was born in Palmer, Alaska, on July 13, 1963, to Clay and Jean Prewitt. Daryl had an independent spirit and lived life on his own terms from the time he was young until his final days. He worked at a number of professions, including our father's gold mine, but his most rewarding was as a commercial diver in Hawaii for a number of years. He became a permanent resident of the Lower 48, returning to Alaska for the family reunions he so enjoyed.

Daryl was preceded in death by our parents, Clay and Jean Prewitt; our oldest brother, Donald Clay Prewitt; our grandmother, Saima Esther (Kindgren) Ising; nephew, Jeffrey DeChambeau; and niece, Tammy Vaillant.

He is survived by his brothers, David Prewitt (Vivian) and Dennis Prewitt (Sherrie); sisters, Donna Prewitt, Linda Sobczak (Ted) and Sheryl Prewitt-Ronan (Tim); in addition to our aunts, Gerry Keeling and Barbara Brown of Alaska; his nephew, Tracey DeChambeau (Joan) of Alaska; niece, Kyla Hayes (Keith) of South Korea; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews in Alaska, Washington and Pennsylvania. His great-niece Sami Jo had a special place in his heart.

A private family gathering will be held this summer in Alaska. Daryl's ashes will be spread over Pioneer Peak, the final resting place of our beloved mother, and on the winds of Hatcher's Pass, a place he loved.

Published in Anchorage Daily News from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019

