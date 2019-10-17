Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Valley Church 9741 Mendenhall Loop Road View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Juneau resident Dave Clover went to be with the Lord on October 10, 2019, at the age of 70.

Dave was born to Doyle and Myrtle Clover in Anchorage on June 29, 1949. At that time his family lived on a half-acre homestead where he developed a lifelong love for adventuring in the outdoors.

Dave began working with his father who was a respected home builder. He graduated from East High and studied Chemistry at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

Dave's life changed in his twenties when he met Jesus. He decided to attend the Abbot Loop Bible School. From there, he went to live as a missionary for a few years in the Gakona area of Interior Alaska.

Dave met his love, Sue, in Anchorage. After marrying and having two daughters, they moved their family to Juneau where he worked as a chemist with the Department of Environmental Conservation.

Finally, in retirement, Dave and his wife started a web design business. Together, they built websites for businesses and organizations throughout Southeast Alaska.

Throughout all of these years, Dave loved studying the Bible. In 1991, he was touched by revival. As anyone who spent time with him will know, experiencing God became the passion of his life.

His family and friends will deeply miss laughing with him and hearing his encouraging words.

Dave is survived by his wife, Sue Clover; and children Tamara Navarrete, with her husband and daughter, and Becky Groeneveld with her husband and daughter.

All are welcome to join us for a Celebration of Life for Dave on Saturday, October 19, at 11:00 am, at Valley Church, 9741 Mendenhall Loop Road. A potluck will follow.

Published in Anchorage Daily News on Oct. 17, 2019

