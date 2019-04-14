Obituary Guest Book View Sign

David Alan Mertens, age 61, died unexpectedly from heart failure at his lake home outside of Anchorage, Alaska, on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. He was born on Dec. 5, 1957, in West Bend, Wis., to Russell and Jean (Lemke) Mertens.

Dave was the youngest of four children. He was a 1976 graduate from West Bend East High School. Dave married Linda Cannavo on June 14, 1983, and together they raised two children, Adam and Nicky. Dave joined the United States Air Force in January 1983.

After graduating from Pararescue training in 1984, he was stationed at Osan Air Force Base, Korea, for one year. The family moved to Alaska in July 1985, where he served in the 71st Air Rescue and Recovery Squadron until 1990, when he transferred to the Alaska Air National Guard, 210th Rescue Squadron. Dave continued to be a Pararescueman until 2000, when he retrained into the Command and Control career field and was assigned to the 176th Wing Command Post. In 2010, Dave was then assigned to the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center until his retirement in 2012. Awards and decorations included the Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal, Aerial Achievement Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, Achievement Medal, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, Combat Readiness Medal and Air Force Good Conduct medal.

Dave was a private person, but he loved occasions to visit and share stories with friends and coworkers. He had a special knack for striking up conversations with neighbors and people he met in the restaurant or at the hardware store. It might not be an exaggeration to say that Dave loved his "critters" even more than most people. Dave's lifelong passion was for birds of all types. He raised ducks growing up in Wisconsin, and in Anchorage as an adult expanded his flock to include cockatiels, parrots, chickens and doves. To accommodate his flock, he built an elaborate sunroom and aviary onto his house. One year, Dave even served as a surrogate parent for baby Canada geese, hand-feeding and teaching them to fly so they could join the migration south that winter.

David is survived by his companion of 15 years, Barbara Donatelli; son, Adam Gebhard; daughter, Nicole "Nicky" Stark (John); Linda Mertens; his three siblings, Mary Bigler Little of New Glarus, Wis., Steve (Bernice) Mertens of Coloma, Wis., and Patrick (Connie) Mertens of Kiel, Wis.; and his nieces and a nephew. David was preceded in death by his parents.

A military service will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Fort Richardson National Cemetery. Attendees are asked to assemble at the Security Hut at the Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson main gate – Arctic Valley exit off the Glenn Highway – at 2 p.m. where they will be escorted to the cemetery. A reception will follow at the 212th Rescue Squadron – Pararescue Section.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alaska Bird Club, P.O. Box 101825, Anchorage, AK 99510; www.alaskabirdclub.org.





