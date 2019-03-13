Memorial services will be held for David Amberg on Friday, March 15, 2019, at 11 a.m., at the Apostolic Lutheran Church in New York Mills, Minn. The urn bearer will be David's nephew, Jeffrey Lohse, an Army Veteran. Military Honors will be provided by Charles D. Center V.F.W. Post #3289 of New York Mills, with Major Michael Lohse and Captain Patrick Campbell assisting. Interment will be in Woodland Cemetery, New York Mills.
David Charles ""Charley"" was born on Feb. 17, 1945, at home in New York Mills. His parents are the late Charley and Helen (Fraki) Amberg. David was baptized and confirmed at the Apostolic Lutheran Church in New York Mills. He graduated from New York Mills High School with the class of 1963.
David honorably served in the United States Army during Vietnam from Oct. 8, 1965, to July 14, 1967. Prior to and after his service, David resided in Minneapolis, Minn., where he worked at Schweigert Meats. In 1975, he moved to Alaska. He was employed with the Alaska Pipeline for a short time before going into commercial flooring. In 2014, David retired and moved back to New York Mills.
David was a member of the American Legion in Anchorage, Alaska, and an active supporter of . He loved watching all Minnesota sports, golfing and had a great love for his family.
On March 7, 2019, David passed away at Oak Crossing in Detroit Lakes, Minn., at 74 years of age. He will be dearly missed3 by his family and friends. Preceding David in death are his parents, Charley and Helen Amberg; sisters, Linda Amberg, Aileen (Ken) Maki, Lorraine Barthel, Marcy (Dick) Helmeke; brother, Paul Amberg; and nephew, Gary Maki.
David is survived by his sisters and brother, Elaine (Einar) Paavola, Wayne Amberg, Brenda (Keith) Boyne, Becky (Brian) Lohse, Sandy (Steve) Speed, Abbe (Tom) Campbell; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Mar. 13, 2019