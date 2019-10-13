Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of Alaska 1306 E 74th Avenue Anchorage , AK 99507 (907)-277-2777 Send Flowers Obituary

After a long, courageous struggle, David B. Loutrel passed away on Sept. 12, 2019, following a stroke. His wife of 48 years, Barbara, along with a family friend, were by his side. David was born in Houston, Texas, and grew up in Euless, Texas, but from an early age was known to test the boundaries. He attended Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas, graduating in 1972 with a degree in mathematics. He went on to law school and in 1975 earned his Doctorate of Law from Texas Tech University. David met Barbara while at Texas Tech and they were married in 1971.

In 1975, Barbara and David headed north to Alaska, where they lived the true Alaska experience: flying and owning an airplane, camping, hiking and canoeing. They became parents to their daughter Sarah in 1985. Dave has practiced law since 1975, while at the same time returning to his true love, the ocean, which he was introduced to as a kid visiting relatives in Mystic, Conn., where he learned how to sail. This love grew stronger over the years in Alaska as he began commercial fishing in Kodiak, and later salmon tendering in Bristol Bay and Prince William Sound. He enjoyed vacationing in Mexico and Hawaii and retreating to the cabin on Perl Island, Alaska.

As retirees, Barbara and David trolled for salmon in Southeast Alaska and spent time in Barra de Navidad, Mexico. Dave was known for his sense of curiosity and discovery, boisterous humor, colorful stories and salty language. Family and friends agree that everyone who knew Dave will miss this "diamond in the rough." He will always be loved and missed.

Dave is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughter, Sarah; sister, Stephanie Loutrel; brother, Bill Loutrel and his wife Shanna; sister-in-law, Janis Mecklenburg; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

To honor Dave's wishes, there will be no service, but he would have gotten a kick out of his family and friends getting together to celebrate life. Celebrations will be announced on a later date.

The family would like to thank the fifth floor caregivers of Providence Hospital and the Cremation Society of Alaska.

