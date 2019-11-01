David Roy Carroll, 82, of Chickaloon, Alaska, passed away on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, surrounded by family. David, or Dave as he is known, is survived by his wife, Laura Faye Luster of 56 years; daughters, Helen (Timmy) Carroll, Roberta (Gordon) Bissell, Colleen (Jamie) Carroll, Kati (Bobby) Bass and Davida (Kendall) Carroll; brother, Raymond (Connie) Carroll; and many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family. He was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Walya (Johns) Carroll; his siblings, Katy, Frank, Fred, Janie, Bobbie, Albert, Helen and Florence; and infant son, David Roy Carroll.

Dave was born on July 20, 1937, in Copper Center, Alaska, and spent much of his formative years at Mount Edgecombe, Sheldon Jackson and Lazy Mountain Children's Home, where he graduated from Palmer High School. Upon graduation, he studied mechanics in college in Texas, which led to his career in heavy equipment mechanics.

Among family and friends he was known to have a very generous and dry sense of humor, but came across a bit grumpy. Those who knew him could see his softer side. As grumpy as he might appear, if you were bold enough to ask for assistance, he would melt and offer assistance.

Dave worked as a heavy equipment mechanic as a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 302 until his retirement in 1996. In his down time, Dave enjoyed snowmachining, tinkering in his garage, photography, trips to the Caribou Creek Cabin and, later, his companionship with his horse Jake and his walks with his dogs.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Kehl's Mortuary in Palmer, Alaska. Family and close friends are invited to the family home in Chickaloon for a private burial.