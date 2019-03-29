David Charles "Chuck" Oliver, age 90, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Anchorage, Alaska. He was born on Sept. 30, 1928, in Fall Creek, Ore., to David and Dorothy Oliver and raised by Dorothy and Lloyd Williams.
On Sept. 29, 1947, Chuck married his high school sweetheart Alice Irene Rice. He attended Oregon State University before joining the U.S. Army and served during the Korean conflict. He was honorably discharged as a first lieutenant.
He returned to Oregon, where he and Alice started a logging company. For the next 20 years he logged all over the state, at one point becoming the second largest logging company in the state of Oregon. They also started a family and raised two daughters and three sons.
In June 1974, he moved his family to Wrangell, Alaska, where he logged for Alaska Lumber & Pulp. In 1975, he started a logging competition for the local loggers over the 4th of July. Now known as the "Chuck Oliver Logging Show," this competition has continued over the years and has become an integral part of the Wrangell 4th of July celebration.
After retiring from Alaska Pulp Corporation, Chuck and Alice sold their home in Wrangell and moved to Wasilla, Alaska, where he remained until his passing. He is survived by his beloved wife of 71 years, Alice; daughters, Vicki Stough (Mike) and Marla Oliver-Jones; sons, Randy Oliver (Toni Marie), Roger Oliver (Olena) and Tim Oliver (Lisa); nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a niece.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 2 p.m., at Valley Funeral Home, 151 East Herning Avenue in Wasilla. There will be a reception immediately following the service at the Oliver residence. For directions call Randy Oliver at 907-470-4888.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Mar. 29, 2019