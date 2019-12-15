Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David E. George. View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of Alaska 1306 E 74th Avenue Anchorage , AK 99507 (907)-277-2777 Celebration of Life 6:30 PM Writer's Block Send Flowers Obituary

David Eugene George was born in Fort Ord, California. He was an army brat and landed in Ft. Greely, Alaska, in 1958. He graduated from the University of Colorado, Boulder and attended law school at Gonzaga University before returning to Alaska in 1979. His encounters at Fort Greely with dangerous bears and bison drew him back to the Last Frontier.



David worked as an attorney. When he first passed the bar, David set up his law "office" in a study room at the local law library; proudly displaying his sticky note shingle on the door which read "David E. George, Esq., Murderer's Best Friend." David avoided going to court and actually charged his clients a "tie fee" if he had to don a tie.



Fishing and rafting were his passion. His proudest and best catch was a 72-pound Chinook salmon caught on the Kenai River. Fishing was so important to David, that it is difficult to find photographs that exist of him without fish in his hands and a grin on his face. He rafted many Alaskan rivers in search of fish and adventure.



David was also someone's dad. He helped raise his step-daughter Megan Gonzales. David taught Megan to love gin rummy, to camp in style and made spicy chicken wings for her. David was kind and gentle with a giant heart.



Towards the end of his life, David found enjoyment in teaching English as a Second Language at a local church.



David's death has left a hole in our hearts. David will be sorely missed by friends and family. David, you will not be forgotten.



A celebration of life will be held on January 4, 2020 6:30 pm at Writer's Block. RSVP on Eventbrite. Please bring a David story to share.

