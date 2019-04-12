Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Ellis Berry. View Sign

David Ellis Berry, 65, a resident of Butner, N.C., went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, March 23, 2019.

Born to Caroline Miller and the late Neil Berry, David grew up in Massachusetts. After serving in the Air Force, David settled in Alaska, where he met his sweetheart, Athena, and laid roots before moving to North Carolina in 2001.

Many of David's favorite pastimes include sharing his life with others. He embraced life in Alaska, fishing, hunting, riding or adventuring whenever he could. While in Alaska he worked hard to provide the best life for Athena and the girls. He had much success - if you asked him, he'd say the family he made with Athena was the greatest. David had a magnetic personality and made fast friends wherever he traveled. Though not the only trait he carried with him, this was still true when the couple moved to Butner, N.C. While living in Butner, David kept that adventurous spirit and enjoyed the warm climate, riding his Honda VTX and the beach. David was a great craftsman, a friendly soul, an exceptional father and husband and a spirit with a enormous love for life and the people in it. His greatest joy was spending time with his daughters, grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Memorial services in Alaska will be conducted at 4 p.m. on April 16, 2019, at Summit Assembly of God in Wasilla. Pot luck remembrance at the VFW on Knik Goose Bay Road will follow around 6 p.m.

David was preceded in death by his father, Neil Berry Sr.; and surviving are his wife of 40 years, Athena Berry; his mother, Caroline Miller; two daughters, Demetria McGrew (Jason) of Wasilla, Alaska, and Natasha Berry of Sulphur, La.; seven grandchildren, Trinity, Davi, Tyler, Espyn, Karson, Madden and Easton; sisters, Debbie, (Jimmy) Doreen (Barry), Tonya (George) and Helen (Terry); brothers, Neil and Kirk (Vicky); and many nieces and nephews that loved him dearly.

