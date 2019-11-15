Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Glenn Peterson. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 5:00 PM 3901 Patricia Ln Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

David Glenn Peterson passed away at home with the company of his loving wife of 50 years.

Born in Alexandria, Va., to Raymond and Bernice Peterson, he attended Danville University of Virginia to become an auto mechanic. He then proceeded to be a Ford master mechanic for the rest of his life. Later, in 1967, he met the love of his life at Hot Shops in Springfield, Va., drawn in by his waitress saying to him, "I don't know how I am going to get home tonight"; thus the beginning of the couple's lifelong love story.

After visiting the Peterson clan in Alaska, Dave moved his family of four to Alaska in a school bus he had converted into a camper for the long trip ahead. Following in the footsteps of his rock-hound parents, he became a member of the Alaska gem and mineral society, as well as maintaining a collection of rocks which he collected with his children and grandchildren. Some may think with the amount of love Dave had for collecting and analyzing rocks and minerals, that his three sisters, Peggy, Debbie and Sue, may have had a point when they were to tell him "You were found under a rock."

With the vast scenery Alaska had to offer, he also found a new passion for photography. From wildlife and breathtaking views, to capturing the moments spent with his beloved family, Dave always had a camera up to his eye, looking out the viewfinder for a shot that could do justice to that which his eyes saw.

In the words of one of his grandchildren: " ... he would always give up his healthy pancakes in order for me to have chicken fried steak; he would always play Barbie's with me and pull me up over his legs; he always stood awkwardly to let other people sit even, when there was room for him to sit down ... He'd scare my cousin on purpose when she was already terrified of him and he'd laugh. When he laughed it was loud and boisterous - he'd even throw in a joke when you least expect it ... "

Dave was a man who always took others' needs into consideration; he made sure everyone was taken care of before he would act for himself. When Dave would speak, his words had meaning. He spoke with honesty and was genuine with every word he said. His most famous words were, "If it ain't broke, don't fix it."

He is survived by wife, Carrie; son, Alvin; daughter, Sandy; grandchildren, Kala, Saundra, Shelia, Brittany, Gwen, Jenny, Carmen, Lloyd and Sarah; great-grandchildren, Lloyd, Colson, Athea, Austin, Vincent, Victoria, Dominic, River and Evelyn; and sisters, Sue, Peggy and Debbie.

