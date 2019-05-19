Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

David Garza Gonzales died at his home on May 3, 2019, following a battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

David was born in Oklahoma City, Okla., in 1963. He earned his bachelor's degree in environmental science in Houston, Texas. In the early 1990s, his work took him to Bermuda, where he met his wife Julie Osborne on a blind date arranged by longtime friends Randy and Judi Crawford.

David moved to Alaska in the summer of 1992, married Julie in Greensboro, N.C., on Sept. 5, 1992, and brought her to Alaska.

David began working for Alaska Housing and Finance in the construction department in December 1992, where he stayed until his death. His favorite pastimes were dipnetting in Chitina, fishing for silvers in Cordova, and skiing at Alyeska, where he earned his nickname "Kingpin" on Silvertip. He loved to play softball in the summer and snowshoe softball during Fur Rondy in the winter. He was generous, big-hearted, and would do anything for his family and friends. Although ALS ravaged his body during the last six years of his life, it never broke his spirit.

David was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Trevino Gonzales. He is survived by Julie, his wife of 26 years; daughters, Aubrey Ambrosia Gonzales, Andrea Danielle Gonzales and Elaine Michelle Gonzales; mother, Nelida Garza Gonzales; sister, Michelle D. Gregory; grandson, Braden Josiah Rubi; a large extended family throughout Texas, and numerous friends in Alaska.

Thank you to Sara, Jaime and the staff at Alaska Neurology Center, Baylor College of Medicine ALS Clinic and Providence Hospice. And a special thanks to our "angel" Jitana Bagomolny.

In keeping with his wishes, no services will be held and his remains will be scattered at his favorite locations in Alaska. Memorial donations may be made to the ALS Association Evergreen Chapter.



