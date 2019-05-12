Longtime Soldotna, Alaska resident, David Harold Keating, 80, passed away at home surrounded by family, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer, on Saturday, May 4, 2019.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Kenai New Life Assembly of God, 209 Princess Street, Kenai. A celebration of life will be held immediately following at the Birch Ridge Golf Course in Soldotna.
Dave was born in Mobridge, South Dakota to Donald and Betty Keating (Mosher). He grew up in Issaquah, Washington and graduated from Issaquah High School in 1957.
Dave was an active Realtor and Broker most of his 50 years in Alaska; serving as President of the Kenai Peninsula Board of Realtors, President of the Alaska State Association of Realtors, and Regional Vice President of the National Association of Realtors. He was awarded Realtor of the Year for both the Kenai and State Associations.
Dave loved golfing, fishing on the Kenai River, duck hunting, and was passionate about his family.
Dave will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 25 years, Sharon and his children: Kevin Keating (Theresa) of Washington, Kim Beauclair (Doran) of Washington, David Keating (Jodi) of Montana, Kelly Griebel (Scott) of Soldotna, Ryan Keating of California, Melanie Imholte (Brian) of Soldotna and Trina Stichal (Ray) of Nikiski; 18 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and 9 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents: Donald and Betty; son Kurt; brothers: Douglas and Richard; and nephew Derek.
In memory of our beloved Dave, donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at www.pancan.org.
