Col. David Shannon Hess, U.S. Air Force (Ret.), age 76, passed away on June 6, 2019, peacefully at his home in Willow, Alaska.
Born to LaVerne Speakmar and Richard D. Hess in Marsfield, Ohio, on Jan. 3, 1943, he graduated from Haysville High School in Haysville, Ohio. He was a summa cum laude graduate of Ohio State University Dental School. He retired from the U.S. Air Force after serving 22 years, having received many awards and commendations. Upon his military retirement, he served the community of the Mat-Su Valley, Alaska, as an oral surgeon in private practice.
Shannon enjoyed the great Alaska outdoors and many sports, especially college football – go Buckeyes!
Shannon is preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, Ronald J. Winstead.
He is survived by his wife, Dagmar Helene Hess; his daughters, Christy Jelinek and Johanna Keith with husband Adam; his son, David Hess with wife Heather; as well as four grandchildren, Spencer and Dane Jelinek and Chelsea and Cameron Hess. He is also survived by his sister, Ann Surella with husband Ron; and his brother, Richard Alan Hess.
Shannon was a kind, caring and loving husband, father, brother and grandfather; he is loved and will be missed every day by his family and many friends across the country.
A Memorial and Celebration of Life will be held at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on Labor Day, Sept. 2, 2019; mourners to meet at the Fort Richardson gate at 12:30 p.m.
