Rev. David Konrad Fison, 96, a United Methodist Minister in Alaska for nearly 60 years, died peacefully in Auburn, Wash., on Jan. 31, 2019. Aleen, his wife of more than 75 years, and his children were at his side. In a full life spanning nearly a century, he touched the lives of many. David was a

David was born on Dec. 29, 1922, in Los Angeles, Calif. He was raised in Kansas City, Mo., and despite the hardships of the Great Depression, he became a talented craftsman and artist. He apprenticed as a pattern maker at age 14, and also worked part time at an art gallery and museum. He married Aleen Boxx on July 31, 1943. David and Aleen worked briefly at North American Aviation before David enlisted in the Navy in December 1943. He had a beautiful singing voice and learned to play the musical saw in the Navy.

In 1960, David and Aleen went to Alaska as Methodist missionaries with their three children. David was a pastor at Methodist churches in Anchorage, Ketchikan and Fairbanks, Alaska. He was one of the founders of Birchwood Camp. He learned to fly in Ketchikan, with a flying ministry to remote lighthouses and Metlakatla. Two more children were born in Ketchikan. David retired from parish ministry in 1978. For the next decade, he served as chaplain for Alaska Pacific University and the University of Alaska Anchorage (UAA).

While he lived in Ketchikan in the early 1960s, David became intrigued with totem poles. He was inspired to tell the Christmas story using traditional Native characters. In 1986, David carved a 12-foot Christmas totem, followed by a 17-foot Easter Totem in 2001. Both are at St. John United Methodist Church (UMC) in Anchorage. He made hundreds of presentations of his totem stories. In addition to carving, David enjoyed painting, and making pottery and jewelry.

David's ministry was characterized by compassion and helping others. He ministered to migrant workers. In 1969, he was chosen to participate in four Brookings Institution Conferences on the future of Alaska. He was a Boy Scout leader and served on UAA's Institutional Review Board. He served on the RurAL CAP Foundation board for more than 20 years. David officiated at hundreds of weddings, baptisms and funerals. In 2013, David and Aleen were honored by the Alaska State Legislature for their "many decades of community service" and their 70th wedding anniversary.

David loved the out of doors, especially hiking Flattop with his dog Tundra. He encouraged his children to join him in many outdoor adventures. He took them camping, biking, skiing, fishing and even raft racing on the Tanana River. When he was 68, David biked with his daughter from Chitina to McCarthy. He continued hiking Flattop until his early 80s. David was still dip netting on the Kenai River at 85. David and Aleen traveled frequently, often accompanied by children and grandchildren. One of David's major joys was frequent visits from his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

David was a Carpenter's Mate, Second Class in the Navy and was involved in construction projects in all of his children's homes. In 1979, David and Aleen began constructing a unique, four-level geodesic dome on the Anchorage Hillside where they lived for nearly four decades. In October 2017, after 57 wonderful years in Alaska, David and Aleen moved to Wesley Lea Hill, a retirement community, in Auburn, Wash.

In addition to his wife Aleen, David is survived by his children: Susan Fison, Deborah Chang Craft (Wayne), Paul Fison (Sherril), Jayne Mason (Michael) and David James Fison (Heidi). He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, David K. Fison Jr., who died at age 4 in 1955; and his parents, Percy Llewellyn Fison and Ann Marie Wiley Nolan; and siblings, William T. Nolan, Roger S. Nolan, John F. Nolan, Ruth Geneviev "Jill" Longstreet, Arthur S. Fison, June Fison Rasmussen and Robert G. Thompson.

A more detailed obituary is available at During World War II , David's experiences in the Pacific aiding wounded and traumatized soldiers inspired him to become a minister. David graduated from William Jewell College in Liberty, Mo., and Garrett Biblical Institute in Evanston, Ill. While in college and seminary, he ministered to rural churches. In 1956, David was appointed pastor of a church in Chicago, Ill. He was successful in building a new church and helped foster a peaceful integration of the neighborhood. 