David Levine, 88, passed away at his home in Anchorage, Alaska, on Friday, March 15, 2019. He leaves behind his wife of 67 years, Bunny; his three children, Howard, Steven and Larry; his five grandchildren, Sam, Ben, Thomas, Danielle and Michael; and many friends in the community he lived in since 1952.

Born in 1930 in Brooklyn, N.Y., he grew up with his two sisters in his family's candy store, where he was responsible for the newspapers.

He was drafted, at age 21, at the end of the

Dave was very bright, hard-working and ambitious. Despite only having a GED he worked for the Municipality for 31 years. At the peak of his career he was Superintendent of the Anchorage Water and Wastewater Utility, a position he held for several years. At the time of his retirement he was the Risk Manager and Chief Safety Officer of the Water Utility.

Some of his favorite activities included gardening and driving. He was quite the gardener. He loved to watch the vegetables grow and to kill the slugs when it was wet. He liked to help the kids, grandkids and Bunny pick and blanch all the vegetables. He loved his big cars: the Ford Galaxy, Chevy Impala and wood-sided station wagon. His favorite land yacht, however, was his extra-large white Buick Roadmaster. He liked bowling and billiards and games such as cribbage and canasta, all of which he was very good at, including winning several local tournaments. His favorite foods included egg-foo-young and cheesecake.

Fishing was a large part of Dave's life. He enjoyed teaching his kids and grandkids. He took his kids on camping trips to Homer and Seward, Alaska, using the old six-man army tent as base camp. He took his grandkids often, whether it was the banks of the Kenai, local area lakes/rivers or across from Seward near the old army dock. He had his own unique way of packing the fish – family secret - that was a reflection of his Depression-era frugalness.

Dave was active in the community, serving as President of Congregation Beth Shalom Temple. He made many lifelong friends at the synagogue, including the "coffee clutch" that he only missed on the day he died. He was active in youth group outings, even firing the cook at one retreat in Homer, and flying his wife Bunny in to assist him in feeding the kids. In 1964, after the Earthquake, he opened his home to three other families in need. The three families lived in what was left of the house for a week, using the propane stove for heat and the bathtub with a drop of Clorox in it for water.

Dave was always there for his kids and grandkids. Whether it was helping with their paper routes, taking them to sporting events or camping and fishing, the stories are numerous. He always built an ice rink in the backyard for his sons to play hockey as they grew up. He never skated, but he was always out there with his homemade hot mop, made from plumbing pipe and old canvas. He ran a hose out the bathroom window connected to the hot water faucet. During sporting events he could be heard yelling encouragements at the top of his lungs to his kids and grandkids.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to please make all contributions to Congregation Beth Shalom.

A funeral service was held on Monday, March 18, 2019, at Congregation Beth Shalom.



7525 E Northern Lights Blvd

Anchorage, AK 99504

Congregation Beth Sholom
7525 E Northern Lights Blvd
Anchorage, AK 99504
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Mar. 19, 2019

