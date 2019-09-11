David Mullan (1943 - 2019)
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Innocent Orthodox Cathedral
Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetery
David Mullan, 76, joined his beloved departed wife Evelyn Mullan and departed son Kevin Mullan on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
He is survived by his daughters, Nicole Nelson and Mary Mullan; and sons, David B. Mullan and Alvin Mullan.
David was born and raised in Afognak, Alaska, with his parents Nadia and Patty Mullan; and siblings Mary, Linda, Pat "Juney," Patricia, Norman and Michael. He spent his life making memories and having a lot of laughs during his days as a fisherman, mechanic, slope and pipeline worker, husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend. He loved to share his stories and enjoyed making new ones with all who crossed his path.
Services will be held at St. Innocent Orthodox Cathedral on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetery, followed by a repass/celebration of life at the St. Innocent Orthodox Cathedral.

Published in Anchorage Daily News on Sept. 11, 2019
