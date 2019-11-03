Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial Mass 10:00 AM St. Jerome Catholic Church 15 Patrick Way, Hogan's Corner Ocean Shores , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

David Owen Hertzog was born on Dec. 21, 1948, to Ann and Edward Hertzog Sr. at Port Hueneme, Calif. Dave, with his family by his side, left us to join the angels on Oct. 15, 2019. Dave was welcomed by his mother, Ann; father, Ed; mother-in-law, Lee; and father-in-law, Jim. He is survived by his wife, Mary; brothers, Edward Jr., Richard, Bruce and Peter; children, Amy and Jonathan; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Jared, Peggy, Autumn and Ashley; nieces; nephews; sisters-in-law; brother-in-law; and many friends.

Dave was a proud Vietnam Marine veteran, always looking out for his fellow vets. He will be remembered for his generosity, friendship, an introducing handshake and pat on the back. Many times, he would make sure fellow vets he met had a meal and a good conversation.

He was an environmental engineer and specialist with the Federal Government, working the majority of his 30 years in Alaska. The Adak Naval Air Station in the Aleutian Islands was home for many years. When Adak was downsized, Dave and Mary moved to Anchorage, Alaska, where he worked at Elmendorf Air Force Base. After retiring, they moved to Ocean Shores, Wash. Utilizing his professional skills and talents, he was recruited by many as an independent contractor. In addition to the work on Adak, he worked with many EPA cleanup projects in Alaska, including King Salmon and Eareckson Air Station on Shemya Island. He was recruited by a friend to work with FEMA after Super Storm Sandy and in New Orleans, La., for the continuing Katrina aftermath, once again thriving in the opportunity to talk and work with people and help them through stressful situations.

Once you met and knew Dave, his presence was known and a laugh was not far away. Whether it was citing a movie quote or commenting on a current event, his quick wit was always a laugh fest. His love and generous success were through humor. Dave's faith in the Catholic Church chartered many aspects of his life. After moving to Ocean Shores, he and Mary became a part of the St. Jerome Catholic Church community. Dave stepped in and became a parish member and a member of the Knights of Columbus Fr. Stephen T. Roman Council of Ocean Shores. He could be found at the service projects, picnics, dinners and celebrations, always cooking, setting up tables and greeting every person joining in the festivities. After meeting you, he always remembered your name.

Dave will be missed by many lucky enough to have the privilege of knowing, loving, laughing and being a part of his joyful, humorous world. Please join Mary and the family for a Memorial Mass at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 15 Patrick Way, Hogan's Corner in Ocean Shores, Wash. In lieu of flowers, if you so desire, donations may be made to

Semper Fi, Big Guy!



David Owen Hertzog was born on Dec. 21, 1948, to Ann and Edward Hertzog Sr. at Port Hueneme, Calif. Dave, with his family by his side, left us to join the angels on Oct. 15, 2019. Dave was welcomed by his mother, Ann; father, Ed; mother-in-law, Lee; and father-in-law, Jim. He is survived by his wife, Mary; brothers, Edward Jr., Richard, Bruce and Peter; children, Amy and Jonathan; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Jared, Peggy, Autumn and Ashley; nieces; nephews; sisters-in-law; brother-in-law; and many friends.Dave was a proud Vietnam Marine veteran, always looking out for his fellow vets. He will be remembered for his generosity, friendship, an introducing handshake and pat on the back. Many times, he would make sure fellow vets he met had a meal and a good conversation.He was an environmental engineer and specialist with the Federal Government, working the majority of his 30 years in Alaska. The Adak Naval Air Station in the Aleutian Islands was home for many years. When Adak was downsized, Dave and Mary moved to Anchorage, Alaska, where he worked at Elmendorf Air Force Base. After retiring, they moved to Ocean Shores, Wash. Utilizing his professional skills and talents, he was recruited by many as an independent contractor. In addition to the work on Adak, he worked with many EPA cleanup projects in Alaska, including King Salmon and Eareckson Air Station on Shemya Island. He was recruited by a friend to work with FEMA after Super Storm Sandy and in New Orleans, La., for the continuing Katrina aftermath, once again thriving in the opportunity to talk and work with people and help them through stressful situations.Once you met and knew Dave, his presence was known and a laugh was not far away. Whether it was citing a movie quote or commenting on a current event, his quick wit was always a laugh fest. His love and generous success were through humor. Dave's faith in the Catholic Church chartered many aspects of his life. After moving to Ocean Shores, he and Mary became a part of the St. Jerome Catholic Church community. Dave stepped in and became a parish member and a member of the Knights of Columbus Fr. Stephen T. Roman Council of Ocean Shores. He could be found at the service projects, picnics, dinners and celebrations, always cooking, setting up tables and greeting every person joining in the festivities. After meeting you, he always remembered your name.Dave will be missed by many lucky enough to have the privilege of knowing, loving, laughing and being a part of his joyful, humorous world. Please join Mary and the family for a Memorial Mass at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 15 Patrick Way, Hogan's Corner in Ocean Shores, Wash. In lieu of flowers, if you so desire, donations may be made to https://www.michaeljfox.org/ or to a .Semper Fi, Big Guy! Published in Anchorage Daily News on Nov. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.