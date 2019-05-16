Guest Book View Sign Service Information Evergreen Memorial Chapel - Anchorage 737 E Street Anchorage , AK 99501 (907)-279-5477 Funeral 1:30 PM St. Benedict's Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

David George Schlosser, age 71, died peacefully with his son Scott Schlosser by his side on May 2, 2019.

David was born on July 13, 1947, in Portland, Ore. He grew up in Hood River, Ore., and graduated high school there. He then attended the University of Portland, where he got his bachelor's degree in communications in 1969. He was on scholarship there as a basketball manager and he was the class president. He moved to Alaska after graduation, and eventually got into sales, specifically related to building materials. He worked in sales for nearly 50 years before his passing.

David loved his family, his friends, his church community, his work community, his cabin and his sports. He was known for his friendliness, his big smile and his infectious laughter.

David was preceded in death by his wife of 32 years, Jane Schlosser; and his parents, John and Frances Schlosser. He is survived by son, Mike Boese (Carrie); daughter, Brenda Boese (Ted); son, Chris Boese (Whitney); daughter, Wendy Sturdivant (Tai); son, Scott Schlosser; and 10 grandchildren.

A funeral will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at St. Benedict's Catholic Church at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the St. Jude or the Covenant House in his name.

Arrangements were made with Janssen's Evergreen Memorial Chapel.



