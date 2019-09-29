On Sept. 20, 2019, at the age of 78, David suffered a traumatic brain injury. His loving wife was by his side holding his hand as he peacefully passed away at Alaska Regional Hospital.
David was born in Minot, N.D., to Sigvald and Iylla Fauske. He met his wife Betty Helgeson at Waldorf College and received his Bachelor of Arts at Concordia College. He did post-graduate studies at the University of North Dakota.
In 1968, they moved to Barrow, Alaska, as school teachers. David became an advocate of including Inupiaq language in the school curriculum. When the newly-formed Arctic Slope Regional Corporation was up and running, David then joined the planning department with the North Slope Borough. He later worked to establish the Arctic Slope Telephone Association Cooperative (ASTAC) and eventually became the CEO.
David was a member of the Rotary Club, Sons of Norway and Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. He served as president for the National Telephone Cooperative Association during his time as CEO of ASTAC.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Sigvald and Iylla Fauske; sister, Naomi Evans; and brother, Daniel Fauske. He is survived by his wife, Betty; daughters, Lisa Fauske-Batchelor and Kristen Fauske-Walker; grandchildren, David, Katya and Katlain.
The memorial service will be held at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 8427 Jewel Lake Road in Anchorage, Alaska, at 4 p.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, with a reception to follow.
Memorial donations can be made in honor of David to the .
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Sept. 29, 2019