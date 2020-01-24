Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kehl's Legacy Funeral Home 11621 Old Seward Highway Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-344-1497 Send Flowers Obituary

David 55 passed away unexpectedly from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.He was born December 01, 1964 in Newfane, NY to the parents Catherine Stanton (Vernon) and Blake Stanton.David grew up in Wilson NY and attended Wilson elementary school and Graduated from Wilson High school. He joined the Air Force directly after High school in 1984 and spent 10 yrs.' in the Air Force and honorably discharged in 1994. During his time in the Air Force David was stationed in Germany met where he met his Wife of 32 yrs.' Roswitha Stanton (Weber) they were married in Germany on 13 November 1987 in Kirchberg Germany and then moved to Alaska in 1990.After his service in the Air Force David began a career in Woodworking. He worked for several different employers the last one being Mak 3 Construction. In 2016, he become an independent Contractor / Handyman, service Anchoraage and Mat-Su. David was an avid Woodworker and his work is well known throughout the city of Anchorage and The Matanuska Valley.David is survived by his wife Roswitha Stanton of 32 years from Palmer, son Patrick Weber of Wasilla, daughter Brittnay Stanton with fiance Zach Saunders, of Sutton, Grandson Gavyn Minturn of Sutton, sister Rosemary (Cookie) and Michael Peck of Salt Lake City UT, brother James and Michaela Stanton of Wasilla, brother Gary and Nadine Stanton of Wilson NY, and many Nieces and NephewsHe was preceded in Death by both his parents Blake and Catherine Stanton, brother Charles and Cindy Lou Stanton, Sisters Mary Lou Stanton and June and Norbert (Sonny) Kunzweiler.

