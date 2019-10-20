Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Wallace. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

David Francis Wallace passed away on September 29, 2018, in Tucson, Arizona after a short illness as a consequence of chronic lung disease. At the time of his passing he was surrounded by his wife and family.



David was born in Skagway, Alaska on September 30, 1935. His family moved to Anchorage in 1941. He graduated from Anchorage High School in 1953. He then went into the Army and on December 23, 1955 married Claudia (Brogdon) Wallace. He was honorably discharged from the Army in 1956. He then began a 30 year career at Chugach Electric Association, from which he retired as the manager of plant accounting in 1987.



After his first retirement, David and Claudia traveled the world for about five years. David then worked for Mapco and Williams Express as a store manager for eight years and retired for the second time in 2000. He then went to work in 2005 for Kotzebue Electrical Association. When David and Claudia moved to Green Valley, Arizona in 2012, he retired for the third and last time.



Outside of work, David's joys in life were his family, golf, woodworking, travelling, dogs, and sometimes cats. His best travelling adventure was a trip to the birthplace of golf at St. Andrews in Scotland. He never did reveal his score from playing that course but he had great memories of "that" shot and "that" putt.



David is survived by his wife of 63 years, Claudia, their daughters Christina Lavender and Cheryl Sautel, son David Wallace, grandchildren Michael Sautel, Jeremy Lavender, Jenna Dodson, Bailey Ward and Brooke Cross, and great-grandchildren Dakota, Davin and Hailey. He is also survived by his brother Robert Wallace and his family. David was preceded in death by his parents, William and Dorothy Wallace, his sister Sheila Flowers, and his best friend uncle Don Combs.



Please make any remembrance donation to an animal organization of your choice.

